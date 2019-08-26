RICHLAND, WA- The 23rd annual Tumbleweed Music Festival, featuring 100+ FREE performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Pete Seeger through acoustic music and the Power of Song. Listen, sing, and dance to folk, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music, and more. Try your hand at the open mic stage, take part in a singalong, learn songs of social change throughout history, or attend one of 30 + FREE workshops. Enjoy a variety of food and craft vendors available to complete the festival experience.Tumbleweed Music Festival is a family-friendly event with something for everyone.
The Friday night concert, Sunday night concert, and all daytime activities are all FREE! Admission is charged only for the Saturday evening benefit concert and Sunday evening contra dance.
Friday evening concert, August 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Admission - FREE. The Friday evening concert will feature local up and coming bands – emerging talent at its best!
Saturday and Sunday, August 31 & September 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Admission -FREE. Continuous music! Five outdoor stages including an open mic, two indoor stages featuring music and dance; instrument, song, dance, and singalong workshops, plus a band scramble. Family-friendly sets featuring children’s singalong and dance opportunities. Festival musicians come from 8 different states plus British Columbia, Canada!
Saturday August 31 Evening Benefit Concert, 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. Admission $14 Adults, $12 Seniors and Teens, Under 12 - Free. Saturday evening’s concert will feature three Headliner performances: Cosmo’s Dream; The Drunken Maidens; and Tom Rawson with Ellen van der Hoeven.
Sunday, September 1 Festival Theme Concert Power of Song featuring multiple musicians,6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Admission - Free
Sunday, September 1 Evening Benefit Contra Dance 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. Band: Prestwold Players Callers: Emily Falkner and Mitchel FreyAdmission $8.
For more information: tumbleweedfest.com www.facebook.com/tumbleweedfest