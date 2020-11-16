In Washington, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended with keys left in the ignition. Keys left in the ignition makes it easier for thieves to steal your car.
Remote car starters can help start and warm up your car for you with just an app on your phone, no keys are required.
Having a remote car starter can help prevent you from car theft said Audio Solutions and Tinting sales manager, Jesse Juarez.
"It helps you not to get it stolen, I’ve never heard of anyone trying to break in when it has a remote start, ya know, they look in the ignition, they see no key, pretty sure they know it’s a remote start, but they see a key in the car, you wanna break in there, you got a free car," said Jesse.
With a remote starter, push-to-start cars can shut off the engine once a door is opened. Other cars can shut off the engine by stepping on the break.
You can also get an alarm system installed to scare away any potential thieves said Jesse.
Sales increase once temperatures drop to 40 degrees and starts to snow. You can still install a remote car starter at Audio Solutions and Tinting, Audio King and Tinting, Performance Auto Sound, Aftermath Custom Auto, or other retailers near you.