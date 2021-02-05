Some students lost a full year of learning, setting them back an entire grade level, which is called 'Pandemic Loss.' A Yakima tutoring center helps students K-12 get back on track.
“Help has arrived, they don’t have to keep doing it by themselves,” said Yakima Valley Tutoring owner, Jeni Rice.
Yakima Valley Tutoring has seen a greater need for all students during remote learning but has seen more middle schoolers come in for help said Rice.
“There are many students that are falling through the cracks, they’re left behind and they don’t know how to do the school work that they are supposed to be doing," said Rice.
Yakima Valley Tutoring provides students with immediate answers and feedback they desperately need. They offer in-person tutoring for 10 dollars an hour. Rice said she wants to make it affordable for all families.
West Valley Junior High 8th grader, Michael Prather said he noticed a difference in his grades after two months of tutoring help.
"I had like F's in almost every class, my grades shot up to an A in math and B in science, a C in social students, it got a lot better," said Prather.
Yakima Valley Tutoring is for students that may not have good internet at home or a quiet place to focus. Parents should check in with their kids and their teachers to ask how they are doing on a regular basis said Rice.
"I know a lot of students have trouble taking homework advice from their parents, so be the parent, let us do the teaching, we'll take it from here," said Rice.
