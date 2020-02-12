Richland business owner Rollin' out a new location

RICHLAND, WA - After three years, a Richland business owner is rolling into some new territory.
Jackie Prather, owner of Rollin', is expanding her business with a new location set to open by the summer of 2020. Rollin' offers rolled up ice creams, smoothies, and milkshakes, but they also sell ramen.
Rollin' is currently at the Queensgate Gardens. Over the summer, Rollin' will be at Clover Island and the new location is to be determined.
Prather became the owner of Rollin' in 2017 when she bought her first food truck. However, she has had about a decade's worth of food industry experience. Prather has been waiting tables for most of it, but this year, this Valentine's Day will be a little different.
"This is my first time in ten years being a single mom and not waiting tables on Valentine's Day," said Prather.
This year Rollin' is partnering with Queensgate Gardens for a Valentine's Day dinner. Together, they will be serving three different types of ramen. They will also have a couple different ice cream options, including Valentine-inspired flavors. Customers also have the option to decorate floral hanging baskets.
Prather is pretty pumped about Valentine's Day. She said her daughters will be helping her put things together and employees will be there to support.
She thanks the community for all the support and love. She invites everyone, including the singles, to come out and eat at Rollin' for Valentine's Day.
However, she does offer discounts to teachers, military service members, fire fighters and police officers any day of the week. She gives customers 50 cents off if they bring their own spoons.