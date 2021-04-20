RICHLAND, WA - A local woman, Mary Arquette, is known for her fence popular in the Tri-Cities community.
For the past two years, Arquette has hung a myriad of items on her fence from coats, hats, accessories, masks, hand sanitizer, and now - plants!
"I love plants and they're perfect for springtime." says Arquette.
Arquette started The Little Fence of Hope when she noticed the amount of children and teens from the local schools who would walk by her house without a coat or hat in the wintertime. Now, she coordinates with other people in the community who donate items for her to give out like a coat drive.
"People are so kind. I never thought this fence would build a community like this but it has. And whenever someone needs something, I'm happy to try and provide it for them." says Arquette.
This desire to give to her community comes from her own experience in life.
"I didn't have much growing up. So when people were kind to me, it made all the difference." says Arquette.
Arquette is also visually impaired. So other community members offer to bring her donations or drop them off to other people in need. But really, you can just walk by her house and get whatever you'd like from her fence.
"At our peak we gave away thousands of masks and hand sanitizers. The entire fence is filled up." says Arquette.
Right now, the fence may not be filled up like it once was, but it is always evolving. Now, Arquette invitees you to pick up a plant hanging from her fence.
For more on The Little Fence of Hope, you can join her Facebook group.