Richland librarian collects over 800 valentines to give to local senior citizens

RICHLAND, WA - Holidays are a way to bring everyone together. One local librarian took it upon herself to make sure local seniors are not forgotten.
A Richland librarian collected over 800 Valentine cards to give to local seniors this Valentine's Day. All Michelle Haffner wanted to do is bring the community together.
"Which is really, what libraries are all about, is finding ways to bring people together to remind people the connection that they share with their community," Haffner said.
For the past seven months, Haffner has been doing take-home craft kits to help connect with people. But for this holiday, she wanted to do something special.
"So, we were trying to think of something we can do for Valentine's Day that was cheerful and fun and could get lots of people involved. We get a lot of participation from kids, but we were trying to find a way to reach the whole family," Haffner said.
They decided to go for something that will include everyone.
"We know that there are a lot of seniors who have been cut off from a lot of the normal visits and from the fun things that they will get to do," Haffner said.
They reached out to one of their partners from The Royal Columbian Senior Living Community to make sending cards happen.
"She was so excited, just about the idea of letting them know they are not forgotten. That our community loves them and cares about them, even if we can't be there with them in-person. This is a way we can show them that we are still thinking about them," Hafnfer said.
They've sent out these kits to people who wanted to participate, and some people who are participating went the extra mile to help make the cards even more special.
"Now, some people are using their own supplies and getting super creative and artistic with these. We love seeing what people come up with," Haffner said.
The cards were collected in advance to be quarantined before they were given to the seniors.
"So, we can make sure everything is clean and safe and good to go," Haffner said.
The library surpass their goal and received over 800 handmade cards that will be distributed to seniors this weekend. They are happy to see the community come together.