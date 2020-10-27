Richland photographer adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic

RICHLAND, WA - COVID-19 has affected a lot of industries nationwide, including photography.

This year is the first time in nine years, Scott Butner, a popular photographer in the Tri-Cities had to cancel his picture sessions for Halloween.

Scott started that project years ago to take pictures for free of Trick-or-Treaters and their parents.

"It started as just a little neighborhood project and I took pictures of the kids we knew," Scott said. "And when I opened my studio in 2013, it grew to anyone who wanted to drop in."

Every year, he takes pictures of 300 or more kids. He said he's got a few families who have come to him for seven to eight years in a row.

"And it is so much fun to watch the kids grow up in front of your eyes," Scott said.

Some families even bring in their newborns. Some as young as three to four weeks old in their costumes.

"And more than a couple maternity pictures where the mom's belly is part of the costume," Scott said. "So, that is just a lot of fun and keeps the day interesting."

During shoots, Scott spends a lot of time laying on the ground because he likes to get pictures of the little ones at their level.

"And as I get older, I find that it is harder and harder to get up at the end of the day, but it is still worth it," Scott said.

Scott said his Halloween session, for some, is a family tradition.

"Unfortunately, this year, I decided it would not be responsible because so many people show up and lines get kind of long. And I just thought this is kind of attraction," Scott said.

Next year, he hopes to be back taking trick-or-treat pictures.

"And this year, we are just going to stay home and watch the kids walk down the street. I guess," Scott said.

If you would like to support his work and buy a "ReBoot 2020" calendar, you can go to his website at scottbutnerphotography.squarespace.com for more information. They cost $20 each.