RICHLAND, WA- The Richland School District will not cut special education programs despite rumors of budget shortfalls, announced in the draft budget proposal Tuesday night in the school's board meeting.
After the budget proposal, Richland School Board president, Rick Jansons told parents that no special education programs or paraeducators will be cut for the upcoming school year.
"The board commitment this evening that we are going to maintain the current number at least of special education teachers and special education paraeducator hours," Jansons, said.
Paraeducators from the "Richland Paraeducators Chapter of Public School Employees Washington" assembled before Tuesday's meeting at Marcus Whitman Elementary.
"It shows that they love their jobs and they want to keep them, so I guess that says it all is them just being here," said Paraeducator's Union President, Annie Carlson said.
Over the past few weeks, many parents and community members have been waiting for the budget proposal after rumors of cutting $5 million off of next year's school budget.
Parent, Mark Elliot said those rumors are the reason he chose to attend Tuesday night's meeting and speak up.
"To not be able to get clear answers about the future of our kids... is unacceptable to me," Elliot said. "I want to hold the school board accountable because to eliminate sped programming for our most helpless of children is unconscionable to me," continued Elliot.
Richland Superintendent, Rick Schulte said the district had a hand in those rumors due to a miscalculation on the proposed budget.
"We started it and so that's on us.. that's our bad for getting that bad information out there to begin with. We are on a faster than usual pace and that's one reason there is more uncertainty maybe than there usually is so we still have plenty of opportunity to make changes," Schulte said.
The board said it does still have to make some cuts, but are looking into several options which will not include special education programs or paraeducators.
Moving forward, the district says they'll be looking for guidance from the state as well as the feedback forms that were passed out at the meeting.
The next public meeting will be on May 2 before the district finalizes the budget by June 11.