RICHLAND, WA - Students at Marcus Whitman Elementary School are making a difference in their community during the holidays.
Staff for Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels supplies one hot meal a day for our local seniors and students at Marcus Whitman Elementary School also wanted to help.
With the help of parents and staff, the students were able to fill an entire truck full of food to give out to our community.
The students say they want to make sure our community has food on their tables too and have the same experience as they do during Thanksgiving.
They also say it is important to be thankful.