Richland woman creates a new program to help minority-owned businesses

RICHLAND, WA - A Richland business owner has created a program to help local minority-owned businesses.
The founder of a local non-profit said many Tri-City Black and minority owned businesses did not receive COVID-19 grant funding, because they did not hall all the paperwork needed to apply. So, she created a program to help.
Chauné Fitzgerald is the owner of the only Black salon in Richland.
"As a hairdresser, I had the opportunity to touch so many lives, so many people come through my salon," Fitzgerald said. "I've the opportunity to instill wisdom in women, as well, which gave me the idea of Women of Wisdom Tri-Cities, which we call WOW Tri-Cites."
She said the organization is filled with diverse women.
"We assist African American and marginalized communities with support through food insecurity, homelessness and also literacy programs that we provide," Fitzgerald said.
That's not the only thing they do.
"Just recently due to the pandemic, it highlighted a lot of economic disparities in our Black community, especially here in Tri-Cities, Washington," Fitzgerald said.
WOW Tri-Cities is a free six-week series that starts February 9th "to assist any Blacks who are looking to open their business, start their business, get information on how to write a business plan, how do I fill out business licenses," she said.
If you are a business owner and want to know more information on how to budget, get your spreadsheets or how to do your PML, Fitzgerald said they can help.
"These issues became prominent when the CARES act and the grants were being shared and a lot of the Black owned businesses did not get an opportunity to receive those grants and founding, due to small issues such as they did not have their EIN or didn't have their last year taxes done yet," Fitzgerald said.
"Own Your Business" is a program that will help anyone. They take 1-on-1 calls. They offer counseling and coaching to help get business up to date.