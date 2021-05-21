Ride your bike to work for mental health and more

KENNEWICK, WA - May 21st is National Bike to Work Day. A day to encourage commuters to ride your bike to work as a healthy alternative to driving.
Some people have picked up a bike for the first time ever during the pandemic, but for others, they have been riding for years. That's the story of local, Maggie Shearer. She said riding her bike to work is a great way to start her day.
"Having that activity as I am coming down the hill, moving through the neighborhoods. It just wakes me up, puts a smile on my face and helps my day go better," she said.
Just like any other physical activity, there are many benefits to riding a bike. It helps teach balance and since you are using your body, you also gain strength.
"Its just really easy on your body. It also works to create coordination, for children and adults both. And the cardio benefits are always something that we look for keeping that heart healthy and strong," she said.
It also helps with your mental health and to reduce stress.
"If you are out on your bike moving through down the street. You just can't stay wined up, you are going to get relaxed. It's a great place and a great time, especially coming home from work to just let go of your day ," she said.
Riding a bike also helps the planet.
"Here in the Tri-Cities, we during the summer especially, have some ozone and air quality issue, cutting down on car miles is a huge thing that active transportation and bicycling work to reduce," she said.
Even though riding home for Maggie is mostly uphill, "that's a different story, but when I get home. I am just charged up from that activity and knowing that I made a difference for myself and my community," she said.
If you are interested in riding your bike to your workplace or just to the store Maggie said route planning is key. And it's important change your mindset from a car driver to a bicyclist.