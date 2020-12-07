"Safe & Healthy" School Bus Rides

PASCO, WA - As schools start to reopen their doors, staff and faculty members are also taking the extra steps to make sure your kids are safe on the way to and from school.
From wearing your face covering to practicing social distancing, are some general principles that are practiced on the school bus to keep kids safe.
"We want to make sure that our students and staff remain safe," Patricia Thomas with the Pasco School District said.
Every night, the buses are sanitized, including the handrails, anything the students may come in contact with.
The bus driver at the end of the day will display in their windshield letting staff know the bus needs to be sanitized.
"Once the staff has sanitized the bus, they will flip it. So, when the driver the next morning comes to the bus they would see that green check mark from the outside of the bus saying that the bus has been sanitized and it is safe to be able to go back out on route," Thomas said.
She said it takes about ten minutes to clean a bus, which means it takes on average an hour to clean ten buses. The district has about 135 buses that are used daily. Besides cleaning the buses, they also provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
"If the student comes to the bus without a face mask, we have extras on the bus that the students are provided," Thomas said.
PPE, like gloves, are also provided to bus drivers. One of the ways the Pasco School District is keeping your kids safe on the bus school is by putting down the windows an inch to keep the air circulating on the bus to keep your kids safe. This increases the air flow.
"Now that the temperatures are getting lower. So, they will probably do about every other window or every two, because it will get to cold in there," Thomas said.
They also require assigned seating. Thomas said younger students are expected to seat up front. And to practice social distancing, students will be seating by every other seat. She said the students are responding.
"Students have been very pleasant and very accommodating to wearing their mask. They're excited to be back at school. They want normalcy. They enjoy seeing their teachers. They love seeing their bus drivers. They've been very excited," Thomas said.
For more information on how the Pasco School District is handling COVID-19, you can go to their website at psd1.org.