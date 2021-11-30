PASCO, WA - The holidays are here which means spending extra money on gifts, meals, decorations and travel for many of us. One app can help you save money on gas.
GasBuddy is a free app that helps you find the best prices of fuel in your area and anywhere.
It also tracks your driving habits which in return gives you tips and tricks to help you drive using less gas.
The app also gives you a heads up on the latest deals. You can use the app to log your fill-ups which helps you track your gas use and export the log for reimbursement.
As prices for groceries, essentials, home appliances, fast food and all sorts of consumer goods rise, you can make the holidays a little easier on your wallet by saving money on gas.
"You know saving money during the holidays is interesting. If I save $2, I am happy, because I am spending so much more. So that $2 seems meaningful," Marc Azure said.
The GasBuddy app shows the cheapest gas prices in town and surrounding areas with a map and trip cost calculator.
