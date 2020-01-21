School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 21st Jan 21, 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School Closures: School Delays: Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours LateYakima Sch. Dist.: Open and on time but bus routes 2 and 8 are on snow routes for AM only Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School Dist. Closure Delay Route Bus Route Are Recommended for you NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX. GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News from NBC Right Now Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now. Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities. Manage your lists