WALLA WALLA, WA - Students at SEATech of Walla Walla are using their STEAM skills they learned inside their classroom to practice.
Each year except for the last two students at SEATech are a part of the Walla Walla Parade of Lights. They started with a smaller float a few years back, but now they have taken it to another level.
Over 50 students are collaborating on the float, with the help of other programs.
There is a lot of metalwork from the metal shop that goes into the project. It also includes advanced manufacturing new door and an audiovisual program that works with the lighting and sound to make this project possible.
They also write code to support the lights themselves because it collaborates with the music.
The students working on the project say do not be afraid to pursue STEAM careers.
"Especially if you are younger, take the opportunities to take these classes to test out whether you like it or not. Don't try the last minute to do it on your own and realize, Oh I love this, but you never took the class," Clayton Johnson said.
"You can do it. We can all do it. I did it. Everyone can do it. Don't let society hold you back from what you really want to do. Because we are going to make a difference," Esmeralda Cortez said.
There are a lot of pieces that they have left to put together in the next few days and it will be ready.
The Holiday Parade of Lights of Walla Walla will be on December 4th. It starts from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the parade, you can visit https://downtownwallawalla.com/parade-of-lights.