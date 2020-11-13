Selah School District opened their doors to middle school students and teachers again on Monday. The new hybrid learning at Selah Middle School has half their students in the morning and the other half later in the day, no more than 375 students in the school at a time.
83 percent of students came back to in-person learning, others chose to continue to learn from home with the Virtual Academy or the Homelink Program said Selah School District's Executive Director of Teacher and Learning, Jennifer Kindle.
“Our community really wanted students back in school, and so I think it’s our job to respond to our community wishes and do that in a safe way," said Jennifer.
There's been an increase of student engagement in the classroom compared to online learning said Selah Middle School sixth grade math teacher, Kim Martin.
"Giving them that opportunity to be in a smaller class size and come back versus being online has brought back that encouragement for them to show that work and be more successful in the classroom," said Kim.
To lessen the amount of interaction throughout the day, students stay at their desks while teachers move from classroom to classroom.
Each Selah Middle School student had a Chromebook before the pandemic, which made it easier to transition in and out of remote learning.
The Selah School District has a smaller student body than other Yakima Valley School Districts, which made them one of the first schools to reopen.
The Selah School District planned high school students and teachers to return to school December 7th.