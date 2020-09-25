September is National Recovery Month

RICHLAND, WA - It may not be easy for people in the Tri-Cities to get the treatment they need for substance use disorders.

Drug addiction treatment can come in the form of outpatient behavioral treatment, inpatient or residential treatment. Joel Chavez with the Community Health Plan of Washington said outpatient treatment is for people who have mild addiction.

"Or maybe they have tried outpatient treatment in the past and it hasn't worked for them, and so, they need a more intensive level of care. That is where residential treatment would come into those individuals," Chavez said.

Residential treatment is for people who have a more severe case. It is for those who have a chronic alcohol or drug use history. Joel said drug treatment can be effective.

"The individual has to be ready and willing to change their lifestyle," Joel said.

He said a lot of times it depends on if the person has support.

"So, are they pushing themselves? Is the family involved, is it community? Are they involved with the legal system that is pushing them to become clean and sober?" Joel said.

He said there are a lot of different factors that go into the treatments. He said the goal of each treatment is to get people clean and sober.

"And have a better relationship with their families, be productive members of society, discontinue the cycle of being in and out of jail, being in and out of the hospital," Joel said.

He said the length of the treatment depends on the individual. Residential treatment can last up to ten to 30 days depending on the level of care they need.

"For example, a pregnant female that is going to treatment with her child can be at a treatment facility for three to six months," Joel said.

He said it also depends on the insurance company each person carries. Depending on the level of treatment, he said inpatient treatment ranges from $150 to $400 and residential treatment could range between $200 to $600 a day.

If you need help, Joel recommends to reach out to your insurance provider to see if they need a prior authorization to be admitted to those facilities.

"A lot of insurance providers will have a service network on their website," he said.

Joel said a good resource to use is a handbook that is put out by the department of health. That handbook should have a list of all the outpatient and residential facilities throughout the state of Washington.

"A lot of times people would choose a facility that is closest to their home. If they don't have insurance, some of these treatments, particularly outpatient facility, will have a sliding fee schedule. So, they can work with the individual to access care if they don't have insurance," he said.

To see the Department of Health's Behavioral Health Directory's handbook, you can visit their website at www.doh.wa.gov.