KENNEWICK, WA - Our biannual Shred Day is Friday, April 19 at Numerica Credit Union! So come bring down your old private documents to be shredded!
If you've wondered what happens to your documents once they are dropped off- they get dumped into a giant shredding truck.
When your documents get dumped into Columbia Industries Information Management's secure truck, no one can read or see them again. The system inside shreds and then completely pulverizes the paper.
Once Shred Day is done, that truck immediately goes directly to pulp mills in the northwest.
"When this truck's full, it can have five to nine thousand pounds of paper in it. When this truck's full we go to a local recycler we bail that and we ship that directly to pulp mills in the northwest," says Jeff Thompson, Director of Operations and Business Development at Columbia Industries.
Once the paper at the mills is mashed into pulp, they use it to make trays for your Washington apples, even paper towels at Costco or reams of paper in your office.
You can even leave paper clips and staples in your papers when you drop off your documents at Shred Day! The shredder is strong enough to demolish them.