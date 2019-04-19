RICHLAND, WA - Five police officers from Richland have been cleared by the Special Investigation Unit after a months-long investigation.
Back in January, Jose Mercado Sr. was under the influence and had assaulted family members in a house, and then was throwing beer bottles at the home.
When officers arrived he fought with them and was tased, but kept coming at them. Two officers were hurt during the arrest. Mercado later died at a hospital.
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller has reviewed the report from the SIU and concluded that the actions of the officers involved in the incident were appropriate and justified.
All officers have returned to work.