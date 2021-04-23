Small Business Owners Urge House Bill 1574 Be Passed by This Sunday; Here's Why

RICHLAND, WA - Richland small businesses have been hit with Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits in the last few weeks, leaving them either unable to pay the thousands of dollars in the demand from the civil action and attorney fees, or unable to continue their business's operation altogether.
House Bill 1574, introduced into the house by Representative Brad Klippert among other bipartisan legislators, is hoping to address this issue.
These civil actions, brought by Spokane attorney Dereck Butz and plaintiff Jeremy Johnson, have been served to at least 6 businesses in Richland in addition to 9 other lawsuits in Eastern Washington. Butz and Johnson are on each of these lawsuits.
"It's not that we don't want to comply with ADA, of course we do. It's just that we don't have the funds or time to do what they are asking of us." says Real Deals owner, Vikki Butler. When she was first served at the end of March, the lawsuit said she had 21 days to comply.
Additionally, Butler states that she's know all of her clients, "I've never heard or met of a Jeremy Johnson. I have always tried to be helpful to all of my clients if they have a disability or wheelchair."
Representative Klippert also added "One of the Richland businesses said that in their civil action, the lawsuit said the plaintiff could not reach the toilet paper in the bathroom. But the business owner said they haven't had their bathrooms open to the public since COVID started."
Representative Klippert, along with bipartisan support, introduced HB 1574 hoping to ameliorate this issue.
What HB 1574 does is it gives businesses 30 days to try and rectify their ADA violation without getting served a demand or lawsuit. If they don't comply after 30 days, then they can be served the lawsuit.
"Give us 30 days to paint over our disabilities sign and redo it. Give us 30 days to fix the distance of the toilet paper from the toilet seat. Give us 30 days to repaint our ADA sign.” says Klippert.
If the business proves to the judge they are working to make amends and need permits and such from the city, the business can have 60 days.
“If the ADA compliance requires a city permit, then give us 60 days.” adds Klippert.
The bill also holds attorneys and plaintiffs accountable if the judge or investigation shows that the plaintiff and attorney did not bring a valid ADA violation.
"Because in many of these cases, attorneys and plaintiff's are creating these vexing lawsuits to obtain money. And it's not okay." says Klippert.
"We just got through COVID. And now this." says Butler.
“If the court finds that the attorney and the plaintiff are bringing suit against a proprietor, and let's say that plaintiff has never even been in the store, then the proprietor can file suit against the attorney and plaintiff finding them at fault for being vexatious and exhorting them for money. They can sue for cost of damages and attorney fees. says Klippert.
But the legislative session ends this Sunday, April 25th. This bill must be passed before then for it to go into Washington law. A similar bill has already been passed in California and Arizona.
To urge the passage of HB 1574, you can contact Senator Majority Leader Andy Billig by clicking here and House Speaker Laurie Jenkins by clicking here. To contact your local representative, you can go to the Washington State legislature website.