Speck Family Dealership gives back for breast cancer awareness month
Tri-Cities, WA - In October, the world goes pink for breast cancer awareness month.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women. To help fight the cancer, Tara Divers with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center said early detection is key.
For the second year in a row, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center is partnering with Speck Family Dealership. The dealership is donating a mammogram for every new vehicle sold in the month of October. All screenings will be given to women in our community.
Tara said last year, they donated about a hundred mammograms. This year, they hope to double that number.
"We are just very grateful, very excited to partner with them on this important project," Tara said.
Tara said they have noticed people have not been getting their yearly screening for mammograms. She said you should not wait to get tested.
"We know that the earlier you find it, the better chance you have to fight," Tara said.
She said take control of your health, see your doctor and get your screenings. Due to COVID-19, she said somethings have changed.
"So, this year, we don't have our free breast screenings that we normally do, but we still have our mammogram coupon program and that program goes year-round," Tara said.
Tara said the cancer center is always happy to partner with the Speck Family Dealership.
"It is really cool to see these community partners to step up and really make a huge difference in our community," Tara said. "These mammograms are life savings."
If you are interested in learning more information about the mammogram, you can go to their website at ___.

