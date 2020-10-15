Spokane Valley Fire Department respond to house fire early Thursday morning
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) firefighters responded early this morning to the report of a house fire.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. a resident of a home near Sargent and Valley Way called 911 to report the roof of their home was on fire. Crews turned off the gas to the home and were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire and determine the cause. The ceiling was pulled to reveal hotspots and extinguish all potential further fire opportunities.
Avista arrived on scene and Spokane Valley Police for traffic control.
A total of 7 apparatus, 2 Battalion Chiefs, and a Safety Officer responded to the fire for a total of 21 Firefighters on scene and 3 Officers.
No injuries were noted to civilians or firefighters and all pets made it out safely.
The Investigator determination shows an electrical issue in the attic as being the cause and origin of the fire.
Spokane Valley Fire is thankful all residents and pets were able to evacuate the home safely, though, the residents will not be able to return inside the home at this time. Red Cross is on scene to offer services to the family.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department strongly urges all residents to have working smoke alarms.
Thankfully, at this morning’s fire, the residents woke up from the smell of smoke and were able to evacuate unharmed with both of their pets.
