State launches fourth round of Working Washington small business grants

TRI-CITIES, WA - More help is on the way to help keep Washington state business keep their doors open.
The Working Washington grant application portal opens on March 29. This round of grants is $240 million dollars which is larger than all the three previous rounds put together.
Last month, Governor Inslee signed a new bill, which provided $2.2 billion dollars in federal funds for COVID-19 relief. Making $240 million dollars available for relief grants for small businesses to be awarded over the next few months.
Those funds will be offered through a fourth round of grants from Working Washington managed by the Washington Department of Commerce.
Lisa Brown with the Department of Commerce encourages all business owners who think they may be eligible to apply.
"This is a very substantial round of grants. This is our fourth round. This round if $240 million dollars. So, it's larger than all the three previous rounds put together," Brown said.
The grants can be up to $25 thousand dollars per business. If you applied in the past and didn't receive an award, Lisa encourages you to look at the eligibility guidelines this time.
"We are looking for businesses that have a brick and border presence in Washington state and do most, over 50% of their business here," Brown said.
You must also be able to show that you lost revenue or had additional expenses in 2020 compared to before the pandemic.
"We are really focusing on main street, neighborhood businesses districts, small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic either because they had to close or perhaps they had additional expenses," Brown said.
For now, those businesses must be for profit businesses. However, Brown said they will have additional grants to announce soon for organizations like nonprofits and youth development.
For more information about the application or to apply, you can go to their website at www.commercegrants.com.