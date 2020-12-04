Staying on track during holiday season

TRI-CITIES, WA - It's easy to get off track with the holiday season, but here are simple ways to get back into your routine.
Small improvements lead to big results. That's what a local doctor of physical therapy, who's also a certified athletic trainer said. Heidi Cooke said it's easier to focus on smaller goals to stay on track while celebrating the holidays.
Heidi said the first tip that's super important is making your health a priority. That includes the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"Not really waiting for the first of January to, you know, start on some new fitness kick. It's really just setting that foundation and really utilizing the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas to move our bodies," Heidi said.
She said 150 minutes per week for moderate intensity activities is what you should shoot for to have an impact of your overall health and wellness, as well as fueling our bodies appropriately.
"If we can focus on those two things and do that on a daily basis, you know, we can treat freely during the holidays and not really have to worry about it so much because we've built this strong foundation, and we know that we are going to lean back into that foundation once the holidays are over," Heidi said.
Her second tip is shifting your mindset of "all or nothing."
"A lot of times we hit January 1st, and we are like 'ok, these are my goals' and that is fantastic. You know, setting goals is a great way to get started and get motivated to making some change in your life, but when we put all our focus into something that is super restrictive or that isn't really going to fit into our life we end up with these pecks and valleys in our health journey," Heidi said.
Her last tip is to treat exercise as a celebration.
"A celebration of our bodies what we are able to do and not really treating it like a punishment for over indulgence during the holidays," Heidi said.
What do we do in a celebration? Heidi said we invite others into our celebrations. She said one way to do that is finding an accountable partner. Someone you can text and ask how did you move your body today.
"So, why not make it fun? Why not pick the activities and things that is really fun for you and that you really enjoy instead of forcing yourself to go to the gym if you hate going to the gym," Heidi said.
When you choose exercises that you enjoy, Heidi said you will start looking forward to exercising more.