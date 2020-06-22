Staying safe while on the water

TRI-CITIES, WA - As the temperatures start to get hotter, more people will be looking to cool off in our local rivers. Safety on the water will continue to be the message that marine patrols preach.
Benton County Sheriff's deputies said there is a couple things to remember about being safe on the water.
"And that is, make sure when you are operating the you have a sober operator. Someone that has an operational card that hasn't been drinking," Deputy Brett Hansen said. "So, at least one person that is sober can operate the vessel."
The other thing is if we are you going to be in the water, Hansen said wear a life jacket.
"Even though it is going to be a really warm weekend, the water is still cold," Hansen said. "It's about 50 degrees. So if you fall in, you are going to have that cold water shock and there is a high likelihood of drowning."
So the Marine Patrol wants you to wear your life jacket and be prepared. Hansen wants you to go out and have a good time.
"The most important thing to remember is that they are most appropriately sized," Hansen said. "And that they have the US Coast Guard approval number on them."
If they are not US Coastal approved, then they do not met the Washington state requirements. The jackets themselves are virtually the same for an adult and a child, Hansen said the only difference is the sizing. You want to make sure it is appropriately sized.
"If you got a big twelve year old, they might be a adult size jacket," Hansen said. "But you want to make sure it can zip and buckle and it is not too loose, not super tighter, but it is comfortable. So they will wear it when needed and it will do its job, if it needs to be done."
Every child under the age of 12 on a boat or vessel that is 16-feet or shorter has to wear a jacket.
"There's a various kinds of life jackets. There's the inflatable which is similar to what I am wearing right now, so when you fall in the water it will self inflate," Hansen said.
Or some of them, you will have to manually pull the hanger to inflate them.
"They're a little bit more comfortable and warm on the hot days, but good to have," Hansen said.
He also said to check the life vests for damage and make sure there is one for each person on the boat.
"Just make sure they are properly sized and in good working conditions," Hansen said. "That they do not have holes in them, the zipper works and the buckles are in good working conditions."
Deputies also want to remind the community to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun and heat.