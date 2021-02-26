YAKIMA, WA - West Valley high school reopened its doors to students, many families made the hard decision to return their children to school. After online class for almost one year, senior Makena Black said it was her decision to go back.
"Getting to write on paper, and you know, it's just all the little things you thought you didn't miss until it's all gone," said Makena.
Her twin sister, Alana Black, decided to follow in her footsteps back to school.
"Makena was itching to get back, so coming back and having her be excited, got me excited," said Alana.
West Valley split up its students by name, with only half of the students in the school at once. Makena said a lot of her friends are in the other half and she no longer has lunch period with Alana.
It's a lot easier to feel isolated and alone, especially during lunch said Makena.
"You can talk with people just fine, but I don’t know, it’s just not the same experience of sitting close, sharing videos, and hugging," said Makena.
It was hard to stay motivated and connected with peers on zoom said Makena.
"You can’t see faces and can’t hear voices, except for your teacher, it’s really difficult, it makes you feel alone," said Makena.
Now, Makena said she feels more comfortable asking questions and making new friends.
"After sitting around a screen, by yourself, in your room for a year, I think everyone has the urge to talk to people," said Makena.
With all the health and safety precautions, Makena said she feels very safe being back in school.