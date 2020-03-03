RICHLAND, WA - In hopes of turning passions into careers, Liberty Christian School's art teacher wants students to explore their interest early.
An average of 22 percent of people who do pursue jobs their younger selves dreamed up, are extremely happy with their careers. Almost 90 percent of the people who fall into this category have high levels of job satisfaction.
"You need to think about the future you. Ask yourself what you want to do or be after college. Then figure out what you can do now to get there," Mesinger said.
He says a high school teacher helped him turn his passion into a career.
"They took me under their wing and I graduated top of their class and instantly was in a graphic design job, so if I didn't have a teacher who grabbed a hold on me and dive into me my junior and senior year," Mensinger said. "I wouldn't have chosen that profession."
He said many of his students do not have an art background and probably would not pursue art. He hopes all his students will think outside the box.
Mensinger hopes all his students will take action while they are in high school. He also hopes students try different approaches and take new opportunities.