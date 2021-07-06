Summer heat dangerous for outdoor workers

TRI-CITIES, WA - It is still hot outside in July and those who have to work in the heat are feeling it.
To stay healthy during this hot weather, Dr. Sheila Dunlop, the former director of the Family Practice Residency at TRIOS, said the key is to plan accordingly.
If you are going to be working in the direct sunlight during the hottest situations, do your heaviest work during the coolest times of the day. Do not try to get the same things done during the hottest times of the day as you would during the cooler times of the day. Normally, it is the hottest from noon to usually 5 or 6.
Dr. Sheila Dunlop, with the former director of the Family Practice Residency at TRIOS, said, "Just be really aware of how you are feeling during the hot weather. If you are starting to feel more tired than usual, if you are starting to get a headache, feeling slightly dizzy, feeling slightly nauseated, get yourself into the shade and chill out."
During these hot times, it is also the time to eat light. Eat things that your stomach can digest quickly. Avoid deep-fried and fatty foods. These foods will make your stomach and digestive system work a lot harder. She recommends saving those types of foods for later in the day. She also said rice and beans are good options.