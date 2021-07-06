Summer heat dangerous for outdoor workers

Weather Alert

...LIGHTNING THREAT LATE TODAY AND OVERNIGHT FOLLOWED BY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS TOMORROW AFTERNOON... .Increased storm chances late today through early morning tomorrow followed by dry and windy conditions tomorrow afternoon. This is attributable to an upper low lifting north and east the next 24 hours that will break down a ridge that is currently overhead. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected initially over the eastern mountains late today and this evening followed by storm chances shifting more to south central WA and the northeast mountains, mainly after midnight. This will be followed by moderate winds and critical RH from the east slopes and eastern Gorge across the Basin. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, WA641, WA675, AND WA681... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin and 681 Yakama Alpine District. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 2 to 3 expected. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly after midnight and continuing through Wednesday morning. High-based storms are anticipated with a low chance of wetting rain. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph tomorrow afternoon, strongest in the Gorge onto the western Lower Basin. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 20 percent tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...The potential for lightning followed by gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger, especially for any holdover fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&