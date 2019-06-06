MATTAWA, WA - Wanted by Mattawa Police and Grant County Sheriff for Drive-by Shooting: Antonio Martinez-Carranza.
Martinez Carranza is a 22 year old Hispanic male, 5’ 7” tall and weighing 220 lbs with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a green short and gray sweatpants, and walking in the 200 block of East Fourth Street, Mattawa. He may be armed.
Martinez-Carranza is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting May 29th along Frontier Way in Desert Aire. Nobody was injured. A 17-year-old male was arrested on June 6 for their involvement in this shooting. Surveillance video showed a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup as the likely suspect vehicle.
Then on May 31st at the 200 block of East Fourth Street in Mattawa, an occupant in a black Mazda 3 allegedly fired three shots at an unoccupied black Chevrolet Silverado. Nobody was injured. Moses A. Prieto, age 18 of Mattawa, was arrested on June 6 for his alleged involvement in this shooting.
Police believe these shootings are connected and gang-involved, and they’re seeking Martinez-Carranza for his participation in the May 29th shooting.
Anyone with information should call 509-762-1160 or send an email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Mattawa Police Chief and Sheriff Tom Jones credit citizens of Mattawa and Desert Aire for their help with these two cases. Chief Harris said, “Without your help, we would not have been able to solve this as quickly as we have. Let’s stand together against criminal street gangs and let them know their criminal activity will not go unanswered. This is OUR community, and we will work together to keep it the safest one in the state.”