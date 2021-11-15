KENNEWICK, WA - There's something for everyone this holiday season when you shop local and from the heart.
There are a lot of places in our community with the perfect gift from someone on your list.
When it comes to chocolate Baum's Chocolate, Balloons and Events are one of the few places in town that make chocolate locally right inside their stores.
They make everything in small batches. Mindy Sandlin the owner of the chocolate store said they keep their shelves fresh amd you can handpick exactly what you want.
They make chocolate wine bottles, 3D modeled chocolate, and chocolate-covered houses. They even make cocoa bombs.
Sandlin said she loves sharing her love through her chocolate.
"Any shape that you could possibly think of we could turn into chocolate. We could even put your logo on there or names. But we have tons of unicorns, cupcakes, doughnuts, and cards, anything you can think of. We make it out of chocolate," she said.
They also sell ice cream, candy, balloons, and gourmet popcorn.
They are located at 512 North Edison Street in Kennewick.