YAKIMA, WA - Tax and identity fraud are at an all-time high this year. Pandemic stress, online shopping, and late stimulus checks have caused people to fall victim to fraud and scams.
"You should guard your personal and financial information just like you would your money in your wallet," said IRS Spokesperson, David Tucker.
Filing taxes early and online can help diminish the chances of scams said Tucker. He said the IRS already received almost 6 million more tax returns than this time last year.
Direct deposit will ensure tax return money won't get lost or stolen in the mail.
This ongoing pandemic can cause extreme exhaustion for many, to the point where people don't think twice before clicking a link or sending personal information.
Since the pandemic, more people have been buying online and sharing information in new ways. Scammers can then take your information, file a fraudulent tax return, and steal your money.
Tucker said scammers got better at finding more information like first and last names, addresses, and even the last four digits of your social security number.
"You just always want to be careful about your information. I'm not saying being paranoid but you want to protect it and be very prudent with who you give it to," said Tucker.
Tucker said one of the biggest scams he's seen now involves scammers telling people the IRS needs information to send their missing or late stimulus check.
The IRS will never contact you through email, text, or social media. Tucker said if you do receive these text messages or emails, just delete them.
Now, mail scams have been reported. Tuckers said people should always call the IRS directly before giving out any information. To verify, call 800-829-1040.
Fraud victims can report scams through the IRS online.