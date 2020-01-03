WEST RICHLAND,WA- West Richland Police are investigating the cause of a car hitting a teen near Enterprise Middle School just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.
West Richland Police Sergeant Ryan Boyce said the teen girl was on a skateboard walking with a friend at the crosswalk of Eagle Street and Paradise Way when a car hit her.
She is being treated at Kadlec. Her conditions are unknown at this time., but she was conscious when she left the scene with medics.
The friend she was walking with at the time of the crash was not hit or injured.
Officers say the driver of the car was cooperative and will not be charged at this time.
Police warn residents in the area that Paradise Way between Eagle Street and Blue Heron will be closed for another 2 hours for the investigation.
This story is developing.