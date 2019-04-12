Teen leaves threatening note at library

PROSSER, WA - 16-year old teen could be facing criminal charges after leaving a threatening note at a public library, on Wednesday evening.
Prosser Police responded to the library after staff member found a threat on on one of the computers.
The note stated someone was going to "Shoot up the library and commit suicide."
Police officers identified the teen and they asked him about the note, he admitted to leaving the note but meant it as a joke.
The teen is now banned from the library for 5 years and charges have been forwarded to the prosecutors office for review.