KENNEWICK, WA - Two 17-year-old boys were in court today in connection to the murder in Kennewick on Sunday morning that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

The first suspect is Adrian Mendoza, who was arrested Monday night and is now bumped up to Benton County Superior Court. Due to the severity of the crime, his charges were moved up to the superior court to be charged as an adult. Today, the judge restated Mendoza's rights and clarified with the state attorney to ensure all information is correct.

Tuesday, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old at Southridge High School on second degree murder charges. He has been booked into the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center. Court officials said there is a strong possibility that the second suspect will also be bumped to Benton County Superior Court due to the charges.

The second suspect's first hearing was also this afternoon. He is charged with second degree murder and is currently on a 72-hour hold. If the suspect does make bail, the judge said that he can only stay at his family home and cannot leave the county.

Kennewick Police's investigation has also developed probable cause for the arrest of a third suspect, 22-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez of Kennewick.

KPD is asking for the public's help in finding Sanchez. If you know where he can be found, please call them at 509-628-0333. If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org