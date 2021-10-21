Terrific Thursday and a week of rain ahead of us!

Happy terrific Thursday! Today in Tri-Cities we have a high of 69 and a low of 56 with rain coming after 5am tomorrow. In Yakima that high will reach 62 and a low of 44 with rain beginning this evening.
Today through Saturday we have an upper low traveling off the British Columbia Coast moving inland with a shortwave trough across California and Oregon. This will bring us rain which will start spreading over the Cascades this evening. But this system is weakening which is why the rain may be cut down as it moves over Oregon.
An unusual forecast of rain will continue for this time of year. Nonetheless, we'll be having around 0.25 inches to 0.60 inches of rain in the lower elevations and 0.50 to 1 inch in the mountains. Although we will have a slightly warmer day today but not for long! The rain, gusts, and chillier temperatures are on their way!
Coming up Sunday through Wednesday, we will have a stationary low-pressure system which will give us lots of moisture. As the pressure tightens, winds Sunday and Monday are more possible.