Test results for Columbia Park Pond show algae is non-toxic

KENNEWICK, WA - If you have been down to the fishing pond in Columbia Park, you may have seen all the algae floating around.

After getting reports concerning the algae bloom, the Benton-Franklin Health District decided to test it. Those results came back and it is not toxic.

"Our review indicted not what we would normally expect from an algae bloom, but definitely something was going on there," Rick Dawson with BFHD said.

The health district took samples of the water one day last week and the results came back on August 18.

"The samples did not show any toxins that would be related to algae," Rick said.

Rick said they have tested the Columbia Park Fishing Pond before for algae blooms, but have not detected anything harmful yet unlike other bodies of water in our area.

"Unlike the Scooteney reservoir in north Franklin county, which we've seem to find an algae bloom that produces toxins pretty much annually and for the last four five years," Rick said.

When you are swimming or recreating around an open body of water, Rick said there is always a possible contamination risk.

"Just because they are not filtered, they are not treated. And definitely can be a risk and you certainly don't want to ingest water that has not been treated properly for human ingestion," Rick said.

If the health department gets more calls from people concerned about the algae at the pond, Rick said they will run more test.

Anytime they find toxins in a body of water, the health department generally issues a press release and will post warning signs.