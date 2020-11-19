Thanksgiving meal to-go options

KENNEWICK, WA - Shopping, prepping and cooking all the ingredients needed to make Thanksgiving dinner can be draining, especially when trying to do it all in a pandemic.
"Thanksgiving is going to happen, just as Christmas is going to happen," Shirley Simmons with CG Public House and Catering said.
Simmons said they want to help keep you, your family and friends well fed during this usual year.
Currently, they have two options. They have "Hassle-Free To-Go" Meals, which comes with a turkey, ham or prime rib. They also offer sides. It can either fed up to six or twelve people. Simmons said the holiday meal is ready to be reheated. The cost ranges from $99 to $399 depending on what you order and how much.
"And, they take about two hours from start to finish if you are at home," Simmons said.
The second option is their "Thanksgiving Dinner." She said you can come in and get a hot or cold box. It was originally the full turkey meal that they were going to serve. It cost $21.99.
"They come in, they pick it up and they are out the door. They can deliver meals to whoever they want or they can take it home," Simmons said.
Simmons wants to remind everyone to not forget about local businesses.
"You know, here we go again. It is important to support all businesses that are small. Restaurants, bars, nail shops, hair shops, not just our industry, which has taken a huge hit," Simmons said.
She said the best ways to support a small business is to order take-out and buy gift cards.
"Gift cards are the best way to help someone. Most businesses offer them. Right now, just coming in and buying a gift card and maybe don't redeem it until February would be amazing," Simmons said. "It would be great for our business."
Simmons said we can get through this year together.
"So, we all need to try to make the best of it. We need to take care of the people who are around us. We need to take care of our employees. We, as a family, are just thrilled to help has many families as we can and we wish everybody a real nice Thanksgiving," Simmons said.
There are other small businesses in our community who offer "Thanksgiving takeout meals." To name a few, Fat Olives Restaurant, Honey Baked Ham and Porters Real BBQ are some.