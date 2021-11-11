The American Rescue Plan in action

The most recent COVID-19 stimulus package was called the American Rescue Plan Act. In Washington state, collectively, cities received more than a billion dollars total.
The plan allows cities to use the money for things like public health, repairing the economy, and creating infrastructure plans. Ultimately, these funds can help mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic. Cities and counties in our area have received large amounts of money.
Yakima got $25,520,000, Richland got $7,610,000, Kennewick got $17,010,00, and Pasco got $18,400,000.
Pasco is already springing into action. Mike Gonzalez is the Economic Development Manager for the City of Pasco.
"You know, with those ARPA funds, it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to really make a change and have it be a game-changing, impactful thing that we can do," said Gonzalez.
The City of Pasco got over 18 million dollars through ARPA. Their first course of action was helping small businesses in the form of a 2.7 million dollar plan to get them back on their feet.
Jacob Ewing is a Policy Analyst for the Association of Washington Cities.
"When it comes to the American Rescue Plan Act, each city is going to take a different approach to how those funds are spent. Local city councils are going to consider their local communities and the needs that are there," said Ewing.
"In terms of the small business, we know that's the heartbeat of the city of Pasco," said Gonzalez.
Havana Cafe opened its doors in May of 2019. Owner Leo Morales had high hopes.
"We were really excited about our business, like 'Hey, you know, we got something cooking here.' March of 2020 came along. It shot us down, and after that, it's been a rollercoaster," said Morales. "Believe me though, if it wasn't for this grant we would not be open right now."
That's only half of the equation because there's another piece the city is hoping to implement to keep businesses thriving.
"Educating them on QuickBooks. Doing things as simple as giving them a file cabinet so they can organize better. How to market a little bit more effectively. How to get into the digital space. So that's really the next phase that you're gonna see in early 2022," said Gonzalez.
Even further, Pasco hopes to help with infrastructure plans to install things like sprinkler systems.
"Which is huge. You know, for infrastructure projects or those long term projects that need more time. They have time to go through the planning process, public engagement, everything they need to get those projects done," said Ewing.
These grants are a lifeline. They're helping business owners see that light at the end of the tunnel.
"I don't have any option, though. That's life. I mean, you have to take life day by day," said Morales.
Franklin County received $18,467,721, Benton County got $39,640,182, and Yakima County got $48,655,273. They have until the end of 2024 to decide what to do with those dollars and they have until 2026 to spend them.