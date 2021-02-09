The Chicken Shack cuts the cord

TRI-CITIES, WA - In honor of National Cut the Cord Day, one local restaurant is cutting their ties with national food delivery services.
Starting on February 9, The Chicken Shack will no longer accept orders from national food delivery services. Carrie Perry with The Chicken Shack said this decision was made, because of poor treatment to their customers.
"We've used DoorDash. We've used Uber Eats. We've used Grubhub, and they've been good, because they allow us to get food to our customers, but they're national, and they don't have a lot of good customer service," Perry said.
She said they had issues with their customers. She said those delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, do not have the standards they want them to have.
"Our goal is to offer a better service that aligns more with what our core values are and pleasing our customers," Perry said.
They will now use a local delivery service Tri-Cities Food Force, which was previously the Tri-Cities Food Dudes.
"Because they have the customer service that we want to see and the ability to have all that money, stay in the local economy and support our area restaurants," Perry said.
Tri-Cities Food Force's goal is to have lower fees for restaurants.
"A lot of those other Uber Eats and such have cheaper delivery rates for customers, but the restaurants end up putting all the bill for that. So, the charges really go back to them," Perry said.
The Tri-Cities Food Force started small with The Chicken Shack and added other restaurants over time. They have partnered with 55 other local business from coffee shops to meat markets. So far, the feedback has been positive.
"There are mistakes sometimes in this, but the feedback is that everything gets handled and people understand that as long as there is good customer service with it, they enjoy that," Perry said.
The Chicken Shack is expanding adding a new location on Kennewick Avenue right next to our station in Kennewick. For more information on the Chicken Shack, you can head to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheChickenShackTC.