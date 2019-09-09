KENNEWICK, WA- A theft arrest was made by Kennewick Police in the parking lot near the Columbia Center Mall Monday night ending in a chase with a female suspect in custody and a male assistant to the theft also behind bars.
Officers responded to a female who was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the mall when a male approached the passenger side of the car. The suspect, a male, asked for a cigarette, but the female in the vehicle declined to give him a cigarette because she said she did not smoke. When the suspect heard her reply he reached into the car and took the victims purse from the passenger seat.
The man ran to a waiting car where Victoria Cruz picked him up and fled the scene. The female whose purse was stolen followed the two to Gage and Pittsburg where Cruz ran into the victim. Then the suspects both fled on foot. Cruz was arrested near Buffalo Wild Wings. She refused to identify the male suspect and was booked into the Benton County Jail for theft and hit and run. The victim is not injured. If you have any information contact Kennewick Police.