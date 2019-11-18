FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting has been identified as 28-year-old Dante Redmond Jones of Pasco.
Three Franklin County deputies are currently on administrative leave after an deputy-involved shooting in northern Franklin County that left one man dead.
Deputies responded to reports of a prowler in the area of Sagehill Road and Hollingsworth Road at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, deputies were searching for the prowler in the area when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed. Deputies began following the vehicle and tried to pull it over to see if it was connected to the prowler.
During the chase, the vehicle stopped in the roadway. A deputy tried to approach the vehicle and then reported shots fired. It is currently unknown who fired the shots.
The two other deputies approached as the vehicle sped away, leaving the roadway and driving into a field, where it collided with a patrol car. The vehicle then stopped. Deputies found the driver, Jones, seriously injured and pulled him from the vehicle before giving first aid. An ambulance later arrived and took Jones to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The three deputies were treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and cleared, then placed on administrative leave.
This is an ongoing investigation currently being handled by the Special Investigations Unit.