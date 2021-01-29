YAKIMA, WA - They rather get the 911 call too early than too late said a Yakima County Sheriff's Dept., Patrol Lt. Aaron Wuitschick.
Always have a cell phone with you in case of an emergency. For iPhone users, Siri can even call 911 for you.
Be well aware of your surroundings and be confident, especially if traveling alone. Predators can be people you'd least expect said Lt. Wuitschick.
"Our perpetrators or suspects, they come in all different shapes, sizes, color, it doesn't matter," said Lt. Wuitschick.
If meeting someone for the first time from social media or dating apps, go to a public place with a lot of people.
"I think it's important to if you can drive your own car and be prepared to leave at any time," said Lt. Wuitschick
Nighttime is prime time because there are not a lot of other witnesses around. Lt. Wuitschick said the pandemic has made it harder to identify suspects.
Have a self-defense plan; whether it's pepper spray, a taser, or a licensed carry weapon, Lt. Wuitschick said to know how to use it.
Kim's Tae Kwon Do, Gracie North, Yakima School of Karate, and Yakima Taijutsu Martial Arts are just a few places that offer self-defense training in Yakima.