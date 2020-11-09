Ryan Thompson Memorial Park will be officially dedicated today at 1 p.m. next to Naneum Kids Pond. The Kittitas County Sheriff's office will put on a short program and encourages the community to come honor Thompson.
Thompson was a Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy for ten years. He died after a car chase and shoot out on March 19th, 2019 at the age of 42.
"Ryan was beloved in our office, and he still is, and I’m not the only one who still gets choked up, he’s always going to be there with us and we are going to work to do our jobs as well as we can in his honor cause’ we know that’s what he would have done." said Kittitas County Sheriff
Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chaves was also injured in the shooting.
The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the park dedication as Thompson was an outdoor recreation enthusiast and avid fisherman.
The park is located on the east side of Naneum road, one quarter mile north of the Vantage Highway, about four miles east of Ellensburg.
Whitsett said the department initially planned Thompson's memorial to be a kid's fish-a-thon. He said he looks forward to when they can do fish-with-a-cop events at the park.