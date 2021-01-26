YAKIMA, WA - After six years, The U.S. Navy returns to Yakima with a new recruiting station. The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 1 p.m. at 6411 West Nob Hill Boulevard Suit 104.
Commander Dan Washington said he's excited to be back in the Yakima Valley and show young individuals what the Navy has to offer.
It's extremely important to The U.S. Navy to have a diverse workforce said Cmdr. Washington. He said they are putting a heavy emphasis on engaging with the Hispanic community.
"It's very important that when US citizens look at their Navy, that they see themselves reflected in those of us who serve in uniform," said Cmdr. Washington.
Cmdr. Washington said he grew up in Richland and joined the Navy after graduating high school. He said the Navy gave him an opportunity to build a career and do some traveling.
The U.S. Navy looks for people that are tech savvy and can operate autonomous ships, underwater vehicles, and aircrafts systems said Cmdr. Washington.