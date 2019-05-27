BENTON COUNTY, WA - Around 4:00 a.m. Monday, Deputies responded to a remote area along the Columbia River.
Employees with the Railroad reported hitting a truck that was on the tracks. The investigation revealed a father and son were camped in a remote area, the two had got rained on last night and the 28 year old son got into his vehicle to get warmed up.
It is suspected he had fallen asleep and the vehicle rolled down the hill and onto the track. The train hit the vehicle causing it to roll. The man was air-lifted to Kadlec Medical and is expected to survive his injuries.