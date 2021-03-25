Tri-Cities Animal Shelter construction moves forward

TRI-CITIES, WA - Kennewick, Pasco and Richland city leaders are joining together to bring a new animal shelter to the Tri-Cities.
The new facility will be located right behind the city's current animal shelter in Pasco. As far as the look, organizers are still working on the designs.
Animal control officials have been pushing for the need for a new shelter for years. Rebecca Howard, the new director of the shelter, said it is time to give the animals a new space.
"It is going to be amazing. It's going to be wonderful for our animals, our community. They deserve this, you know, it's been a long process," Howard said.
Howard said the current facility is small.
"The need is obviously the building. The building is very old. We just don't have the adequate space or the functionality that we used to have. As far as the sanitizing, the cleaning," Howard said.
She also said the shelter is outdated.
"Obviously, there has been advances as far as kennels and how to house an animal in this environment. So, we need those updates for the animals," she said.
Howard said the new building has a bit more space than the city's current facility.
"There are going to be play yards, so that will be nice. There is going to be meet and greet areas for cats and dogs both. So, that is going to be another really good thing," Howard said.
She said the project should be completed in the summer of 2022. The groundbreaking will be in the fall of 2021.