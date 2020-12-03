Tri-Cities Animal Shelter see pandemic adoption boom

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... FREEZING FOG HAS STARTED TO LIFT ACROSS THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON AS A WEAK UPPER LEVEL SYSTEM BEGINS TO MOVE IN TO THE AREA. WIDESPREAD DENSE FREEZING FOG IS NO LONGER EXPECTED. THEREFORE, WILL LET THE FREEZING FOG ADVISORY EXPIRE AT 2 PM PST. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...POOR AIR QUALITY. * WHERE...LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON AND FOOTHILLS OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...POOR AIR QUALITY MAY CAUSE ISSUES FOR PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT NO OUTDOOR BURNING OCCUR AND THAT RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES BE LIMITED AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. ACCORDING TO STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES, PROLONGED PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR CAN HOLD POLLUTANTS CLOSE TO THE GROUND WHERE PEOPLE LIVE AND BREATHE. CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL BURN AGENCY FOR ANY CURRENT RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&