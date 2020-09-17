Tri-Cities Cancer Center Fundraiser goes online

KENNEWICK, WA - Many of events have been canceled because of COVID-19, but some have gone virtual including races.
By running or even walking, you can help support cancer patients at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and provide free resources to our community.
The cancer center is hosting their 10th annual run, formerly known as "Run for Ribbons." This year, the name has changed to the Tri-Cities "Cancer Crushing Challenge." The event has also been moved online.
Even though going virtual is something the Tri-Cities Cancer Center has not done before, Lori Lott with the cancer center said they are glad there is still something they can do.
"This is a way for us to have people get out, to complete this run wherever you'd like to, out in your neighborhood on your treadmill, even if you are out of town," Lori said.
The cost to register is $35. Lori said all proceeds will stay local.
You can complete the run between October 1st and the 9th. On the 10th, the cancer center will host a swag pick up day which will be at the cancer center parking lot where you can pick up your lederhosen t-shirt or beer stein.
In order to get the swag, you must register before September 30th.
If you want to participate, you can head to their website at cancercrushingchallenge.org.