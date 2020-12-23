Tri-City Union Gospel Missions holds "Hygiene Giveaway"

PASCO, WA - With the economic impact of COVID-19 bearing down on so many people, one non-profit wants to help families just in time for the holidays.
The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco is helping families across our communities by hosting their third annual "Hygiene Giveaway." They handed out hygiene products, food and even Christmas presents on December 22.
"People have been lined up here since 9 a.m. this morning, just to get some hygiene items. Nobody knew about the presents, nobody knew about the food boxes," Chariss Warner with UGM said.
Warner said they saw that there is a gap in the community.
"You cannot buy hygiene items with food stamps or with anything. So, we decided 'hey, let's see if we can give that away,'" Warner said.
Their goal is to prevent homelessness as much as possible.
"When somebody comes here, we want to be able to provide for their basic needs, but if by meeting your need for basic necessities. I can keep you in your home, keep you in your apartment or in your dwelling of some sort. That is what I want," Warner said.
They are giving away personal hygiene items like shampoos, conditioners and deodorants.
"We've had people who are almost in tears, because they just didn't know we would give laundry detergent. You know, just this things that they needed, they didn't know they could ask for," Warner said.
They also gave away food boxes, turkeys and hams. As well as Christmas presents.
"We are saying if your family cannot use these could you give them to another family in your neighborhood that needs a Christmas present," Warner said.
This month, Kadlec was their corporate sponsor. Throughout the month of December, Emily Volland with Kadlec said they hosted a "Kadlec Giving Tree" to collect items for this event.
"This is just another incredible way the Tri-City community gathers together to support those in our community who need it the most and Kadlec is just really grateful to be part of that," Volland said.
Warner said they hope they can help the community see a better 2021.
If you were not able to make it to the giveaway, Warner said not to worry. They will have another one in 2021. If you would like to donate or be a sponsor, you can go to their website at tcugm.org to find out more.