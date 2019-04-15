KENNEWICK, WA – Trios Health’s 23rd annual Sports Physical Clinic is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 8-11 a.m. at the Trios Care Center at Vista Field located at 521 N. Young Street in Kennewick.
The physicals, for students entering grades 7 to 12, will be completed by Trios medical providers. Students must bring their school’s physical form completed and signed by a parent or legal guardian. Physicals will cost $10 each, with 100 percent of the fee returning to each student’s school sports program. No appointment is necessary.
The Trios Health Sports Physical Clinic is now in its 23rd year of being offered as a community service, and provides physicals to hundreds of students each year. Local middle and high school athletic directors have been notified and should be consulted regarding school-specific requirements for sports physicals.